Shane Mayer: Three jailed over fatal Darlaston stabbing
- Published
Three men have been jailed for killing a man in a fight outside a bar.
Shane Mayer, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in Darlaston, West Midlands, in July 2019.
Ramani Jetrow Santana Sanderson, 20, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Kamron Reid, 20, of Darlaston, and Joseph Paul Till, 21, of Willenhall, were both jailed for five years after being convicted of manslaughter.
West Midlands Police said Mr Mayer was with friends at Gabbas Bar when seemingly "innocuous" glances and words were exchanged with the brother of Lewis Green, 21, from Darlaston.
Eight minutes later, Green arrived at the Forge Road pub with a hammer.
He then called Reid, who was with Sanderson and Till, who all made their way to the pub.
The force said Sanderson, from London, lunged at Mr Mayer and during a fight stabbed him in the groin, severing an artery.
Mr Mayer was taken to hospital but died three days later.
Green, from Heathfield Lane West, was acquitted of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place at Birmingham Crown Court following the trial last month.
He had previously admitted possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to three months' imprisonment.
Sanderson, from Walsham Road, previously pleaded guilty to having a blade in a public place.
In a separate case, he was also convicted of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after an attack on a taxi driver on 29 April 2019.
He had previously admitted having a blade in relation to the incident and was given concurrent jail terms for all offences at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Reid, from Herberts Park Road, and Till, of Summer Street, had been acquitted of murder and also found not guilty of having blades.
Angela Millington of West Midlands CPS said: "These violent attacks with blades robbed Shane Mayer's family of a much-loved son and brother and left a taxi driver with a head wound.
"Today's sentences reflect the tragic loss of Shane's life and Sanderson's choice to carry and use weapons."
