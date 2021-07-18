BBC News

Covid: Pioneering opera director Sir Graham Vick dies

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightHugo Glendinning / Birmingham Opera Company
image captionSir Graham Vick died on Saturday following complications with Covid-19

Renowned opera director Sir Graham Vick has died "of complications arising from Covid-19", it has been announced.

Sir Graham, who was born in Birkenhead on Merseyside, founded the Birmingham Opera Company in 1987 and worked with major venues, including Milan's La Scala and London's Royal Opera House.

The 67-year-old's "pioneering" work led to him receiving a knighthood in the 2021 New Year Honours.

In a statement, the opera company said it was "devastated".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Sir Graham started his career with Scottish Opera, where he founded a touring company to take productions to remote communities.

His work with the Birmingham Opera Company saw him create innovative performances that aimed to reflect the city.

media captionBirmingham Opera Company helps refugees in the city

With no fixed venue, he crafted performances that took place in unusual locations, such as aircraft hangars, nightclubs and power stations.

The company has won numerous awards and was most recently given gold at the International Opera Awards in May for its education and outreach programme.

Paying tribute to him on Twitter, Scottish Opera said he left "a legacy of many important international productions", while English National Opera called him "legendary".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.