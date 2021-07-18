Motorcyclist killed in Halesowen crash with Land Rover
A 38-year-old man has died after his motorbike collided with a Land Rover.
The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene on Stourbridge Road in Halesowen, Dudley, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said the bike collided with the back of the 4x4 as it turned into Richmond Street.
The driver of the car, a 51-year-old woman, is assisting officers with their investigation, the force said, as it appealed for witnesses.
