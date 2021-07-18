Shots fired at Walsall house in midnight raid
An investigation is under way after shots were fired at a house shortly before midnight.
West Midlands Police was called to an address on Pargeter Street in the Birchills area of Walsall at 23:50 BST on Saturday.
Detectives said nobody had been hurt but the shooting had left neighbours and locals frightened.
The force said it was believed to have been a targeted attack and is appealing for witnesses and information.
"Incidents like this are rare and we're doing all we can to find those responsible as firearms have no place on our streets," a force spokesperson said.
Local officers are trawling CCTV images and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
It comes as West Midlands Police seized a number of firearms during raids on Friday.
Officers recovered a submachine gun, two pistols and a shotgun from one house in Small Heath, Birmingham, and a sawn-off shotgun from a separate address in Ladywood.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms.
