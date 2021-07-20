Eid Al-Adha 2021: Outdoor prayers return in Birmingham
Hundreds of Muslims have celebrated Eid in Birmingham with outdoor prayers for the first time in two years.
About 400 people attended the event for Eid al-Adha, or the "feast of the sacrifice" at Edgbaston cricket ground.
Organiser the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) decided not to hold its usual gathering at Small Heath Park due to rising Covid-19 rates.
In previous years, Celebrate Eid events have attracted crowds of more than 140,000 to the park.
Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
The GLMCC said, after consulting with the city council and Public Health England, there were concerns over rising Covid-19 infection rates.
Instead, prayers were mainly said inside the mosque alongside the event at Edgbaston, which saw people register through an app.
Organiser Sidra Awan said there had been a "buzz" around the event at the cricket ground.
"A lot of Muslims are avid cricket fans so that is a draw in itself to come to the cricket ground and be able to pray here, it was extra special," she said.
Edgbaston's chief executive Stuart Cain said they were delighted to host the event.
"We want to be part of the community, not just sit in it. We are not a spaceship that just to sort of appears to play cricket a dozen times a year," he said.
