Worker stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital

Published
image captionThe hospital trust said it had increased security and there was no disruption to its services

A member of staff has been stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding the female worker, police have confirmed.

"The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," according to a Wolverhampton Police tweet.

She was hurt just before 11:00 BST and the trust running the site said it had increased security due to a police incident.

"There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as usual," a Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson said.

