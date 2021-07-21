Woman held after reports Wolverhampton hospital worker stabbed
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after reports a hospital worker was stabbed.
Police said a female member of staff at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton suffered minor injuries on Tuesday.
A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and is in custody.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the crime as a 21-year-old man was de-arrested earlier.
He was originally detained at the scene on Tuesday on suspicion of wounding, however police said he was no longer part of their inquiries.
The worker was discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening.
Detectives said they were working closely with the hospital to "establish exactly what happened".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk