Naked knifeman from Birmingham who choked woman jailed
- Published
A naked knifeman who choked and stabbed a woman he had never met before has been jailed for 12 years.
Sorin Mischia, 31, from Birmingham, knew a relative of the woman and had gone to their shared home after drinking and taking drugs.
The attack in October caused "lasting physical and mental injuries", police said.
Mischia, from Church Road, Aston, was not guilty of attempted murder, but convicted of wounding.
He knocked on a door armed with a kitchen knife in the early hours of 18 October last year.
Mischia claimed to have acted in self-defence, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Gemma Currie, from force CID, said: "This attack caused lasting physical and mental injuries, and I'd like to pay tribute to the courage of the victim whose testimony in court was vital in securing the offender's conviction.
"Mischia will quite rightly spend substantial time behind bars."
He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court, after being found guilty of wound with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
