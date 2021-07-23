Pair charged over West Bromwich police stabbing
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed at a shopping centre.
The officers were patrolling New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich when they were attacked on Wednesday.
Both male patients have been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home, say police.
The accused - Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 25 - appeared before magistrates on Friday.
Both men, of Frank Road, Smethwick, have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.
Maninder Hunjan has also been charged with possession of a prohibited item.
The pair were remanded into custody. They are set to appear next at Wolverhampton Crown Court in August.
A 31-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail.
The West Midlands force said neither officer was seriously hurt, although both sustained "slash" injuries.
