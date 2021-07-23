Man died after being found injured on Longbridge road
- Published
A man has died after being found in a critical condition on a dual carriageway in Birmingham.
The 44-year-old was given treatment by paramedics at the scene on Bristol Road South, Longbridge, at about 05:00 on Friday before being declared dead.
Police say they are investigating how the man came to be injured.
The road has been closed between the junctions of Bodenham Road and Chelston Road.
A police tent has been set up, with tape cordoning off the scene.
Detectives said a post-mortem examination would be carried out.
Officers have been examining CCTV footage and appealed for any witnesses with dashboard camera or mobile phone recordings of the incident to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk