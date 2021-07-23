Keon Lincoln: Teenager denies murdering 15-year-old Birmingham boy
An 18-year-old man has denied the murder of a teenager who was shot and stabbed in a street.
Keon Lincoln, 15, died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.
Kieron Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Birmingham, entered the plea at the city's crown court on Friday.
He will stand trial alongside four youths, aged between 14 and 17, who entered not guilty pleas last March.
The youngest of the youths also denied possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life in Linwood Road, while the other three deny unlawful possession of a knife.
Remanding all five defendants into custody, Judge Francis Laird QC told them the trial would be heard on 5 October.
