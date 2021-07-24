Covid: Made Festival in Sandwell delayed after infection rates rise
- Published
A music festival has been postponed due to the area's high Covid-19 infection rates, organisers have said.
Made Festival, headlined by The Streets, was due to be held on 31 July at Sandwell Valley Country Park.
Sandwell's rate per 100,000 people was 586 in the seven days up to and including 19 July, an increase of 40% on the previous week.
Organisers apologised but said it was their responsibility "to wait for the situation to settle down".
They added they were "determined not to simply give in and cancel" and were "doing this for the safety of our customers, staff and performers, but also with respect to local residents' concerns".
A delay would allow them "to hold a better, safer and more enjoyable event", they continued.
Ticket sales have been suspended.
Once a new date for later in the summer has been revealed, organisers said they would announce a refund process for those who were unable to attend.
