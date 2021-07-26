Covid-19: Public artwork dedicated to pandemic NHS staff
A public art installation dedicated to the NHS and the efforts of its staff during the pandemic is to go on tour around the UK.
Entitled Gratitude, the 51 sculptures have been created by a number of artists and are accompanied by real-life audio stories, recorded by famous voices, about key workers.
The free exhibition opens in Birmingham next month.
It is then due to move on to Manchester, Edinburgh and London.
The sculptures will be auctioned off at a later date, with "substantial proceeds" going to NHS Charities Together.
They have been designed by artists and designers including Pam Hogg, Andrew Logan, Kitty Joseph, Kate Malone and the project's creative ambassador, Dame Zandra Rhodes.
Artist MrASingh said his sculpture, entitled Community Strength, was dedicated to voluntary key workers from diverse backgrounds.
Actor Hugh Bonneville, one of those to record stories for the exhibition, said the project would "help shine a much-needed light on all the hard work and dedication of our wonderful NHS and all of the other key workers across the UK".
DJ Fatboy Slim, TV presenter and actor Adil Ray, singer KT Tunstall and actors Christopher Eccleston and Sarah Parish also recorded stories.
Visitors will be able to listen to the audio via an app and website.
"I'm delighted that Gratitude is launching in my home city of Birmingham and I am incredibly honoured to be voicing one of the stories," Ray said.
"The pandemic has affected us all in so many different ways, so it's wonderful to be working on such a creative and thought-provoking installation, that we can all contribute to and experience."
The installation has been put together by the team behind Birmingham's Big Hoot and Big Sleuth trails, and Manchester's Bee in the City trail.
Enclosed by mirrors on two sides, Gratitude runs in Birmingham's Chamberlain Square from 20-30 August.
It then moves on to Manchester 3-12 September and then to Edinburgh 17-26 September.
The tour finishes in London 1-10 October.
