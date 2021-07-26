Ian Paterson: Plans for further breast surgeon compensation
- Published
A healthcare provider will offer compensation to thousands more victims of breast surgeon Ian Paterson.
Paterson was jailed in 2017 after he was found to have carried out needless operations on his patients.
An inquiry recommended all of his patients be recalled, and 750 victims have already been awarded compensation.
Spire Healthcare in the West Midlands, where Paterson practiced, has now proposed a new compensation fund for further victims that have been found.
The firm has also appeared in court to repeal an order which prevented lawyers who had previously acted for victims to pursue further claims against the provider.
The order was made in 2018, before a further 5,500 patients were recalled following the independent inquiry, meaning solicitors experienced in the case were unavailable to victims - some of whom did not previously know their surgery had been unnecessary.
Paterson is currently serving a 20-year sentence following his conviction for 17 counts of wounding with intent.
His unregulated "cleavage-sparing" mastectomies, in which breast tissue was left behind, meant cancer returned in many of his patients, and some had the operations despite not having the disease.
He was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, and at the independent Spire Parkway, Solihull, and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham, with more than 11,000 patients.
In December, Spire wrote to at least 5,500 patients who were seen by Paterson following recommendations by an independent review, which called for twice that number to be contacted.
The private healthcare provider said its review of patients was continuing, but it had already identified more patients who were harmed by Paterson.
"Patients who suffered at the hands of Ian Paterson must not be prevented from seeking compensation," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk