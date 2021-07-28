Birmingham 2022: Commonwealth Games one year away
The whole West Midlands will play an "important role" in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games, organisers say.
The Birmingham Games are set to get under way one year to the day.
And the international event between 28 July and 8 August 2022 is to take place in not only central Birmingham but surrounding areas in the wider region.
As the one-year countdown began, chief executive Ian Reid said the event would "give us all something to look forward to".
In total, 286 sessions will take place, involving 19 sports and eight para-sports.
There will be venues hosting disciplines in Birmingham, neighbouring Sandwell and Solihull boroughs, Wolverhampton and Coventry, along with Leamington Spa in nearby Warwickshire, and Cannock Chase in Staffordshire.
Emphasising the contribution beyond Birmingham, Mr Reid pointed to Solihull borough venue, the NEC.
He said: "The NEC will be a key hub, staging world-class badminton, boxing, netball, table tennis, para table tennis, weightlifting and para powerlifting, and the site is also one of the Games' three campus villages, hosting athletes from across the Commonwealth throughout next summer's event.
"After a challenging 18 months for everyone, we are sure that the Games and the six-month culture programme, which will accompany it, will give us all something to look forward to."
He also encouraged residents to consider signing up as volunteers.
On Wednesday, Centenary Square in Birmingham will be filled with sports activities, with Team England athletes in attendance as part of the sporting festival precursor.
A local ticket ballot, available to people living in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Midlands and Worcestershire, opened on 14 July.
Organisers said it had already prompted "thousands" of applications.
