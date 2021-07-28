Home secretary meets Birmingham pub bombings families
The home secretary has met with the families of Birmingham pub bombings victims over plans to end prosecutions related to the Troubles.
It follows a letter signed by 10 MPs calling on ministers to explain plans "to close the book" on the attacks.
Twenty-one people were killed in the 1974 bombings and 220 injured.
Priti Patel arrived at the West Midlands Combined Authority offices on Wednesday to meet with the victims' families.
Earlier this month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis outlined plans to the House of Commons to introduce a statute of limitations.
It would prevent legal proceedings against "all Troubles-related incidents" and is believed to apply to attacks on the mainland of the UK, as well as Northern Ireland.
Mr Lewis said the move would "address the legacy" of Northern Ireland's past, saying the Troubles continued to "cast a long shadow" over the nation and its communities.
It would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.
However, an open letter signed by nine Birmingham MPs, and the shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh, said the measure would "slam the door shut" on the pub bombings families' "long, brave campaign for justice".
'Close the book'
Addressed to Mr Lewis, the letter said it was "shameful that families were not even granted the basic courtesy of a meeting to discuss plans to grant an amnesty to those who murdered their loved ones" before proposals were announced.
It said he should "look them in the eye" and explain why the government wanted "to close the book on their cases".
Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in 1974, said ministers would not be "so quick to agree to such obscene legislation" if one of their loved ones was "blown up beyond recognition".
The Justice 4 The 21 campaign group has been calling for a public inquiry into the attacks, although in March Home Secretary Priti Patel said it would not be appropriate while a police investigation was continuing.
Six people who became known as the Birmingham Six were wrongly jailed over the bombings in 1975 and almost 16 years later saw their convictions quashed.
Since then, nobody has been prosecuted over the attacks, which at the time marked the worst terrorist atrocity on English soil.
The letter was signed by:
- Louise Haigh MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley
- Tahir Ali, Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green
- Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood
- Steve McCabe, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak
- Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington
- Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston
- Khalid Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr
- Liam Byrne, Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill
- Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield
