Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Murder-accused mother denies hurting daughter
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter told a court she "never hurt" her child.
Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found at her mother's Solihull home in August last year and pronounced dead at the scene.
Nicola Priest's trial and that of fellow defendant Callum Redfern previously heard the child was dead before emergency services were called.
The pair, who the court heard were in a relationship at the time of Kaylee-Jayde's death, deny murder.
They also deny an alternative charge of manslaughter.
On Tuesday Ms Priest, 22, told jurors she did not immediately call 999 because she was "scared".
Asked who she believed was responsible for her daughter's death, Ms Priest replied: "Cal."
Birmingham Crown Court previously heard Kaylee-Jayde died from chest and abdominal injuries and had previously suffered broken ribs, sternum and legs.
Ms Priest claimed she heard "three to five smacks" coming from the bedroom of the flat in Stonebridge Crescent, Kingshurst, where the youngster and Mr Redfern, 21, had been the night before she was found unresponsive.
Asked what happened when she found her daughter in the morning of 9 August 9, Ms Priest said: "I just remember dropping to the floor and screaming.
"I could see my daughter had passed and was stiff."
When asked by defence QC George Carter-Stephenson why she did not immediately call 999 she said she "didn't know how to approach it".
Ms Priest, of Poplar Avenue, Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Mr Redfern, of Temple Street, Dudley, also deny causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a child between 12 June and 3 August 2020.
The trial continues.
