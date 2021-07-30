Teens who met during cancer treatment star in new campaign
Five women diagnosed with cancer as teenagers are sharing their story after finding friendship and support at a unit designed for young people.
The women, in their early 20s, were treated at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
They share their experiences, including how in some cases treatment sent their bodies into early menopause.
They are part of a campaign which uses real-life stories to educate others.
Charlie Aldred, 20, from Bedworth in Warwickshire, was diagnosed with a brain tumour when aged 17.
She said she fell out of touch with most of her friends during treatment.
"If I hadn't met the girls on the unit I honestly don't know if I'd have got through it," she said.
And Leah Jenkins, 20, from Walsall, West Midlands, who has been diagnosed with cancer twice, aged 16 and 17, said the girls managed to find a laugh out of their 'Gucci' bags, the bags they carried their morphine drips in.
"We just styled them out as best we could, she said.
Georgina Haywood, 21, from Burton upon Trent, said three "of us have had stem cell transplants which has sent our bodies into early menopause".
"I can't just text other friends about that - they won't go through it until they are 50 or 60. Even my mum is too young to understand."
The Teenage Cancer Trust's unit at the hospital treats people aged 16 to 24 together instead of putting them on wards with older people.
According to research carried out by the charity, during treatment three quarters of young people with cancer found their friendships changed.
The film, Teen Cancer and Friendship, is released on Friday and can be found on the Teenage Cancer Trust's social media channels.
Following her experience, Ms Aldred admitted she did not know what she would say "if I was on the other side".
"Don't stop inviting your friend out to things - even if they can't come it's nice to get an invite," she said.
