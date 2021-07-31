Search for man after body found at Birmingham house
A murder investigation has started after a women was found dead at a home in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said a man was seen leaving the building in Unett Street, Hockley, shortly before emergency services were called on Saturday morning.
The 19-year-old woman was found with fatal injuries shortly after 06:00 BST.
The man police are looking for is believed to be known to the woman, the force said.
A cordon remains at the property where forensic investigations are under way.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "This is a tragic death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.
"We are speaking to other residents at the multi-occupancy address and exploring CCTV to understand what has happened."
The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
