Woman dies after house fire in Smethwick
- Published
A woman has died after being found unconscious as crews were called to a house fire in the West Midlands.
Emergency services were called to the property on Harvest Road, Smethwick at about 04:30 BST.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found in a bedroom and ambulance workers confirmed she died at the scene.
A man and another woman, in their 50s, were led to safety, said West Midlands Fire Service.
They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
"Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by the incident," said the fire service.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.
