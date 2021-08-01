Man dies after late-night attack in Birmingham city centre
A man has died after being assaulted in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the morning.
The 33-year-old was seriously injured in Stephenson Street at about 02:00 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has been released on police bail while a forensic post-mortem examination is carried out, the force added.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Tragically a man has lost his life and we are studying CCTV and speaking to witnesses to establish what led up to the attack."
The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
