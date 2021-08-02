Man dies in hospital after Birmingham crash
A man has died in hospital after being injured in a collision in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old man was a passenger in a Mercedes which was hit by a BMW just before 04:00 BST on Saturday, police said. He died in hospital that evening.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very distressing time," West Midlands Police said.
A 24-year-old man who was also in the Mercedes, remains in hospital in a critical condition following the crash in New John Street West.
A man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.
The force asked anyone with information or footage of the crash to contact officers.
