Yordanos Brhane: Murder arrest over Hockley stabbing

image sourceWest Midlands Police
image captionYordanos Brhane, 19, was found in the property in Hockley, Birmingham, on Saturday morning

A man has been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of murdering a woman at her Birmingham home.

Yordanos Brhane, 19, was found with multiple stab wounds at the property on Unett Street, Hockley, on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said CCTV footage and other inquiries took its investigation to Staffordshire.

The 25-year-old suspect, who detectives think knew the victim, is set to be questioned in the West Midlands.

image captionThe force said it had managed to track down people who knew the victim

Emergency services were called to Ms Brhane's home at about 07:00 on Saturday but said nothing could be done to save the 19-year-old, who was from Eritrea in Africa.

Police said while they believed the suspect knew her, their exact relationship remained unclear.

Det Insp Jim Mahon said officers had also made progress in tracking down members of Ms Brhane's family.

"We appealed for family members or people who knew Yordanos to come forward and I am pleased to say we have now heard from several people," he said.

