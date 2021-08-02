West Midlands Police officer convicted of assaults
- Published
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days when he wrongly suspected each of a crime.
PC Declan Jones committed both offences while on duty for West Midlands Police in Birmingham last year.
Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard he attacked a man then kicked and punched a 15-year-old boy the following day.
Judge Shamim Qureshi described videos of the attacks, on two black males, as "disastrous for public relations".
More to follow