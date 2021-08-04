Tipton house fire: Woman arrested after man and dog killed
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fatal house fire.
A man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene of the blaze on Tame Road in Tipton, West Midlands, at about 20:10 BST on Tuesday night.
Passing police officers helped rescue a woman in her 30s from the fire, which also killed a dog.
West Midlands Police said the suspect is understood to be known to the victims and is in custody.
"This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services," Supt Phil Asquith, from the force, said.
"Two of our officers were passing through the area at the time and were first on the scene.
"They bravely went into the address but the intensity of the fire forced them back."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics provided "advanced life support" for the man when he was rescued from the property but "nothing could be done to save him".
The woman remains in hospital where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.
A witness described the events of Tuesday night as "shocking".
"There was smoke coming from the window and the back," the woman, who did not wish to give her name, said.
"Someone climbed on to the [porch] roof and was shouting. They [paramedics] were trying to help someone at the front and they put a tent up. It was just shocking."
