Young girl hit by lorry in Birmingham seriously injured

Published
image captionThe collision happened on Wednesday afternoon on Nechells Park Road (generic image above)

A young girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a lorry in Birmingham.

Ambulance staff found her being cared for by bystanders following the collision at about 15:15 BST on Nechells Park Road.

Trauma care was administered before she was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further specialist treatment.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received several 999 calls.

