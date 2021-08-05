Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Mother and boyfriend convicted
A mother has been convicted alongside her then boyfriend of killing her three-year-old daughter, days after threatening to do so in a text message.
Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat in Solihull where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, 23, on 9 August last year.
Priest and lover Callum Redfern, 22, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
The youngster died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.
The child's mother rang 999 but a jury convicted Priest after hearing the youngster had been "dead before the call was made".
Medical examinations later showed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Priest and Redfern pointed the finger of blame at each other during their trial, but were at the time in a "close sexual relationship".
Jurors had heard how Priest would hit Kaylee around the head, while the youngster was also heard crying "in a fearful tone".
On one occasion, neighbours in a flat below at Kingshurst House, Solihull, recalled hearing a bang above and then Kaylee crying, before allegedly hearing Priest say: "I'll just say she fell off the bed."
In a text message exchange on 24 July last year, days before Kaylee's death, Priest told Redfern: "I'm gonna kill her... because she keeps leaving the living room or going in the kitchen, so I've paled [hit] her one and smacked her for [dirtying] her nappy."
Priest, of Poplar Avenue, Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Redfern, of Temple Street, Dudley, will be sentenced on Friday.
