Dea-John Reid: Five people deny murdering boy, 14
- Published
Two men and three teenagers have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Dea-John Reid died in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on 31 May.
Michael Shields, 35, from Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, George Khan, 38, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old denied murder.
They were remanded in custody at Birmingham Crown Court and are due to stand trial on 22 February next year.
None of the juveniles can be identified because of their age.
Mr Shields and Mr Khan appeared alongside a 14-year-old boy.
Because of Covid regulations only three defendants can appear in the dock, meaning the other two youths denied murder at a later hearing in the same courtroom.
