Seven fire engines at derelict Birmingham pub blaze
- Published
More than 30 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict pub.
It started at the Bagot Arms in Erdington, Birmingham, at about 17:00 BST, but was later brought under control.
Seven fire engines were at the scene near the junction of Chester Road and Eachelhurst Road.
Later the fire service reduced the number of crews but its high-volume pump was still pumping water from a canal, so some roads were closed.
Firefighters from Perry Barr, Aston, Ward End, Sutton Coldfield and Billesley were at the scene.
An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the response "was rapid".
They said: "There was one engine there within about 15 minutes. I counted five fire engines, total, one with a cherry picker, an incident command unit, a couple of fire response cars and a few police cars."
