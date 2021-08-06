Murder trial set over teen's Perry Barr moped crash death
Two men are set to face a murder trial after a 16-year-old boy died in a moped crash.
Liam Mooney was a pillion passenger on the vehicle on 22 March when it crashed with a car that left the scene in Birmingham.
Paul Biggs, 25, and Dale Sharpen, 30, both from Essex, are alleged to have been in the car, a Volvo, at the time.
The pair are also charged with wounding after another boy was hurt.
Appearing via a video link during a Birmingham Crown Court hearing earlier, Mr Biggs pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Mr Sharpen was not required to enter pleas pending a further hearing.
Mr Mooney suffered head injuries and died in hospital the day after the collision on Rocky Lane, Perry Barr.
Officers arrested Mr Biggs at his home on Hutton Drive in Brentwood and Mr Sharpen at his home on Vicarage Road, Woodford Green, in May.
A trial date has been set for 4 January 2022.
