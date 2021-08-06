Man convicted of Range Rover double shooting in Dudley
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering two men who were shot dead in a Range Rover in a car park.
Jonathan Houseman, 33, had denied the murders of business partners Will Henry and Brian McIntosh in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September last year.
Birmingham Crown Court heard the victims had been "frustrated" over a £200,000 debt Houseman owed.
A second man, Richard Avery, 33, was cleared of murder but found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
His partner, Francesca Scott, 33, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Mr McIntosh, who was driving the Range Rover, was shot four times and Mr Henry, in the front passenger seat, was shot twice in the attack.
Prosecutors said Houseman was seen on CCTV getting out of the vehicle after the killings, moving a car he used to leave the scene and covering his face from a security camera.
They told the court he had previous dealings with the two victims but had not paid them for work clearing waste and at one point owed them about £200,000.
Jurors heard the two victims became "increasingly frustrated" when Houseman failed to make payments.
Houseman, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, and Avery, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on 10 September.
