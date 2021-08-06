BBC News

Crowne Plaza: Killer who stabbed love rival in hotel jailed

image sourceWest Midlands Police
image captionMuhammad Khan went to the Crowne Plaza July 2020 after discovering his ex-partner was with another man

A man who killed a love rival in a hotel after his ex posted photos of them together has been jailed for 14 years.

Muhammad Khan, 20, fatally knifed Panashe Bako after confronting him with his former partner in Birmingham.

Mr Bako, also 20, was found at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street on 21 July 2020 and later died in hospital.

Khan, of Gowan Road, Washwood Heath, was jailed at Stafford Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter.

image sourceWest Midlands Police
image captionPanashe Bako, 20, was stabbed at Birmingham's Crowne Plaza hotel in July 2020

West Midlands Police said Khan had gone to the hotel room after his ex-partner posted images of herself and Mr Bako together on social media.

Upon arrival, an argument broke out in which Khan claimed the woman owed him money and tried to take her belongings.

When Mr Bako intervened, he was stabbed in the chest by Khan who fled the scene, leaving behind the six-inch blade.

Hospital staff and paramedics rushed to treat him after he collapsed in the hotel corridor and he was confirmed dead later that day in hospital.

Khan was arrested the following day and detectives recovered two phones and clothing stained with Mr Bako's blood.

Analysis of his phone revealed he had contacted his ex-girlfriend dozens of time that day before going to the hotel.

He was originally charged with Mr Bako's murder, but a jury convicted him of manslaughter following a trial earlier this year.

