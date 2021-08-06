Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Mother jailed for killing her three-year-old
- Published
A woman convicted of killing her three-year-old daughter has been jailed along with her then boyfriend.
Nicola Priest, 23, was sentenced to 15 years over the death of Kaylee-Jayde Priest who was found dead last year at the Solihull flat where they lived.
Priest and lover Callum Redfern, 22, who was jailed for 14 years, were found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.
Jurors heard how the mother would hit Kaylee, whose body was discovered on 9 August 2020.
West Midlands Police said it was unclear who delivered the fatal blows or whether both Priest and Redfern, who were cleared of murder, played a part.
Medical examinations showed the child had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
The child's mother phoned 999 last August but a jury convicted Priest after hearing the youngster had been dead before the call was made.
She was also found guilty of cruelty to a child relating to the youngster's historical injuries - a charge of which Redfern was cleared.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk