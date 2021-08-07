M6 Walsall: Severe delays as new bridge installed
Motorists are experiencing hour-long delays as a new bridge is installed on the M6.
Highways England has closed the motorway in both directions at junction 10 for Walsall while the improvement works are carried out.
Drivers are instead being diverted over the junction's roundabout and joining the motorway on the other side.
The closures are due to remain in place until Monday morning and drivers are urged to plan ahead.
Traffic is currently stretching for about 2.5 miles on the northbound carriageway and for 3.5 miles to the south.
The 144ft (44m) long bridge beams will form two new bridges to replace the existing ones which have been in place for 50 years.
Each beam weighs 130 tonnes and requires specialist cranes to lift them.
The works are a significant phase of Highways England's £78m transformation of Walsall junction, which it said currently experiences significant congestion, particularly at peak times.
"Once complete, the improvements to this junction will tackle the severe congestion that drivers, businesses and the local communities have been encountering for a long time," project manager Annie Hyett said.
Other improvement works include widening the westbound carriageway of the Black Country Route and adding a third lane.
Ms Hyett said Highways England appreciated closers "can be frustrating" and thanked motorists for their patience.
"We need to fully close the M6 because we're using specialist machinery and it's vital that we keep those doing the work and motorists safe," she said.
