Woman in her 90s seriously hurt in Walsall bus crash
A woman in her 90s was seriously hurt when a bus crashed into a town centre bus shelter.
It happened on Bradford Street in Walsall at about 13:00 BST, according to West Midlands Police.
The force said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the scene remained behind a cordon.
She was waiting at the shelter at the time of the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
It is understood that a bus hit the bus depot around 1pm today.
A woman in her 90s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The area is cordoned off while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/qVdxfiNWQn
The ambulance service said the woman received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken for further treatment in neighbouring Birmingham.
A second female pedestrian, it added, was assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.
A further three patients - the bus driver and two passengers - were also assessed by ambulance staff and discharged at the scene.
