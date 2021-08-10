BBC News

Woman in her 90s seriously hurt in Walsall bus crash

image captionThe bus crashed into a shelter on Bradford Street, Walsall, at about 13:00 BST, police said

A woman in her 90s was seriously hurt when a bus crashed into a town centre bus shelter.

It happened on Bradford Street in Walsall at about 13:00 BST, according to West Midlands Police.

The force said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the scene remained behind a cordon.

She was waiting at the shelter at the time of the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The ambulance service said the woman received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken for further treatment in neighbouring Birmingham.

A second female pedestrian, it added, was assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

A further three patients - the bus driver and two passengers - were also assessed by ambulance staff and discharged at the scene.

