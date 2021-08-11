Birmingham city centre attack: Amarpal Atkar named as victim
- Published
A man who was killed following an attack in Birmingham city centre has been remembered as "a beloved son".
Amarpal Atkar, 33, was found seriously injured on Stephenson Street, just outside Birmingham New Street station, at about 02:00 BST on 31 July.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.
The Oldbury man's family paid tribute to him as the "life and soul of any room", adding they were "devastated and heartbroken" by his death.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of Mr Atkar's murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police, said detectives were continuing to examine the circumstances around Mr Atkar's death and urged any witnesses to come forward.
"If you think you're able to help, but haven't yet spoken to us, please do the right thing and come forward - it's not too late," he said.
