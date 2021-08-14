BBC News

Six dogs die in 'severe' house fire in Bilston

Six dogs have died in a fire at a house in Wolverhampton.

The "severe" blaze on Fraser Street in Bilston was reported to emergency crews at about 09:20 BST.

A first-floor bedroom was alight, leading to four people requiring breathing apparatus but no further treatment, West Midlands Fire Service said.

It added the animals were found in the room of the property which had suffered "100% damage".

