Six dogs die in 'severe' house fire in Bilston
- Published
Six dogs have died in a fire at a house in Wolverhampton.
The "severe" blaze on Fraser Street in Bilston was reported to emergency crews at about 09:20 BST.
A first-floor bedroom was alight, leading to four people requiring breathing apparatus but no further treatment, West Midlands Fire Service said.
It added the animals were found in the room of the property which had suffered "100% damage".
Crews attended severe House Fire in Bilston at 09:23 hrs - fire inv 1st floor rear bedroom of 2 storey mid terraced property. 100% damage from fire. Total 6 dogs found deceased in room of origin. 4BA, 2HR used. All properties checked for firespread, crews now damping down— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) August 14, 2021
