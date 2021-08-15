Covid: Primark shoppers offered in-store vaccinations
Shoppers are being offered the chance to get a Covid-19 vaccination at Primark's flagship store in Birmingham.
Anyone over the age of 16 needing their first jab, or their second where their first vaccine was more than eight weeks before, can visit the walk-in clinic.
The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has thanked the chain for supporting the vaccine drive.
Shoppers can receive the Pfizer jab until 16:00 BST on Sunday and between 10:00 and 19:00 on Monday.
The store's fitting rooms have been converted to enable people to be vaccinated.
Neil Ford, director of sales at Primark UK, said: "Wherever we can, we try to support important local community initiatives, especially in Birmingham where our largest store in the world is located.
"We're delighted to be involved in this initiative to play our part in supporting the work of the NHS by hosting the vaccination clinic in our Birmingham store this weekend, making it even easier for people to get their vaccine."
Big thank you to Primark for supporting the vaccination programme by letting us use their stores; and for looking after our team so well! pic.twitter.com/2f5CjKItHG— Professor David Rosser (@UHBCEO) August 14, 2021
Everyone aged 16 and over in the UK can now receive the Covid vaccine, and those aged 16 and 17 are being offered a first dose.
It has not yet been decided whether or when they will be offered a second.
But people attending nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather in England will need to be fully vaccinated from the end of September, the government says.
Helen Gyves, a senior NHS nurse in Birmingham young shoppers urged people to take take up the vaccination offer.
"Covid-19 isn't going away, but getting a jab couldn't be easier. There really is no better time to have your vaccination."
More than 75% of UK adults - almost 40 million people - have now received two Covid jabs, government figures show.
Rules around isolation change on Monday, with fully-vaccinated people no longer needing to self-isolate if a contact tests positive for Covid.