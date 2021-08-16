Drug-driver jailed over pedestrian's death in Nechells
- Published
A drug-driver who killed a pedestrian as he was crossing the road has been jailed.
Junior Thompson hit Ammon Madzokere on Duddeston Manor Road in Nechells in October.
"Sadly nothing could be done to save him and the 54-year-old died at the scene," West Midlands Police said.
Thompson pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs and was jailed for two years.
The 38-year-old, of Francis Street, Nechells, Birmingham, was travelling at twice the 20mph speed limit when he hit Mr Madzokere on 31 October, West Midlands Police said.
He had been smoking cannabis earlier in the day and failed to see the victim until it was too late, it added.
However, Thompson called an ambulance and stayed with Mr Madzokere.
He pleaded guilty on 23 July and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Thompson was also disqualified from driving for two years, with a 12-month extension.
He was also told he would need to pass an extended driving test before his licence was returned.
