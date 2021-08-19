Woman denies killing son by not managing his asthma
The mother of a seven-year-old boy found dead four years ago has denied killing him through failure to manage his asthma.
Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics at a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.
Laura Heath, 39, from Little Clover Close in Nechells in the city, denies gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of child cruelty.
She is alleged to have breached her duty of care to Hakeem.
Her trial, set to take place before a High Court judge, was set for 12 March next year.
The accused, who appeared at Birmingham Crown Court by video link from HMP Peterborough, was remanded to appear for a pre-trial hearing in 2022.
It was said in court that the particulars of the manslaughter charge were that she allegedly breached her duty of care to her son by failing to administer asthma medication twice daily and ensure "an adequate supply of medication".
It was also alleged she further breached her duty of care "by exposing him to known asthma triggers; smoke, dust and low temperature, and impairing your own ability, by smoking heroin and crack cocaine, and failing to seek medical help when clear his asthma symptoms were not under control".
The child cruelty allegations date to periods in 2017.
Hakeem, of Long Acre, Nechells, was described by his school's head teacher shortly after his death as "a most beautiful little boy, a great friend to many staff and children, with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle".
