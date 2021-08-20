Man arrested after woman found dead in Chelmsley Wood
- Published
A woman has been found dead at a house in the West Midlands.
Police said they were called by the ambulance service to Lumley Grove in Chelmsley Wood at 09:30 BST on Friday.
The victim, in her 50s, was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
A 54-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the investigation, although West Midlands Police has not confirmed what he has been arrested on suspicion of.
The house has been sealed off as specialist forensics officers examine the scene.
Det Insp Ranj Sangha, said officers were trying to establish what happened leading up to the woman's "tragic" death, and said the force's thoughts were with the victim's family and friends.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk