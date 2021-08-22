New Birmingham shop allows customers to borrow instead of buy
A woman has set up a borrowing shop in Birmingham after she wanted to try new activities but did not have the space to store equipment.
Sophie Watson raised £8,000 through crowdfunding to set up the store in the city's Jewellery Quarter.
People pay to become a member of The Borrow Shop and in return they can borrow dozens of items.
Ms Watson said she hoped to expand the range of items available and become a "real hub of the community".
She said the idea came to her during the first lockdown of the pandemic when she "wanted to try lots of new stuff but I live in a flat and there's not much space".
"I also didn't want to have to shed out loads of money for stuff," she added.
Having put the idea on a crowdfunding website, the 27-year-old raised the money to set up the store which opened on 7 August.
About 30 people have so far paid the £20 membership which lets them borrow items including power tools and cleaning equipment over a set period for a fee.
"You can get a set of four folding chairs for like eight pounds which is probably equivalent to buying one that you're then going to have to store," Ms Watson said.
The most popular items to borrow have been a carpet cleaner and a cordless power washer.
As well as the community aspect, Ms Watson said she was keen to reduce the amount of electrical equipment going to landfill.
Research in 2020 showed UK households and businesses produce 1.45 million tonnes of electrical waste each year.
E-waste research organisation Material Focus calculated at least 500,000 tonnes of the waste were thrown away, stolen or hoarded.
Ms Watson added: "People are a bit kind of weirded out by it when you mention that you can borrow stuff, but I think people are coming around to it."
