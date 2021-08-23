Thomas Rogers: Man 'murdered by brothers after family feud'
A jury trying two men accused of murdering their brother after a family feud has been shown CCTV images of the attack in which he was fatally stabbed.
Thomas Rogers, 26, was sitting in a car in Mill Pool Way near Birmingham's Bristol Road when he was attacked on 22 August 2020, the trial was told.
Birmingham Crown Court heard David Rogers, 33, stabbed the brother while Samuel Rogers, 30, filmed the attack.
The brothers and co-defendants Ryan Hurt and Macauley Welby deny murder.
Prosecutor Michael Burrows QC told the court the background to the case was a family feud sparked by a "number of reasons" which led to Thomas falling out with relatives.
He said the four men drove to the scene a day after windows were smashed at Samuel Rogers' home.
Samuel Rogers had a knife, Mr Welby had a hammer and Mr Hurt was driving the car, he added.
He said: "David Rogers told the police he wasn't involved in killing his brother - that he was elsewhere.
"I understand he has now changed his account and accepts he had a knife and accepts that he unlawfully killed his brother but didn't intend to kill him or cause really serious injury."
David Rogers, of Nora Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, stabbed Thomas in the chest, while Samuel Rogers filmed the scene on a mobile phone, the court was told.
Still images from CCTV cameras were shown to the jury, including one of the defendants' Ford Ka as it blocked the path of the Vauxhall Astra Thomas was sitting in.
Mr Burrows said of the images: "We know the attack lasted less than a minute - around 30 seconds."
Jurors were told Samuel Rogers accepts he was armed with a knife but claims he was unaware his older brother had harmed his younger brother.
The 30-year-old defendant, of St Michael's Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, told police he had been in Nottingham all day.
Mr Burrows said Mr Welby, who now accepts he struck the Astra with a hammer, had handed himself in at Mansfield police station on 22 September and made no comment in interviews.
The jury has been told the 22-year-old, of no fixed address, denies possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.
Mr Hurt, 22, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, was detained in the town, the jury heard, and was taken to hospital after being Tasered.
Both David and Samuel Rogers have admitted possessing a knife at the scene.
The trial continues.
