Birmingham 2022: Peaky Blinders writer to produce opening ceremony
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is named among the creative team that will deliver the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The event will take place at the city's Alexander Stadium in front of capacity crowds of 30,000 people on 28 July.
The team also includes Birmingham-born theatre director Iqbal Khan, rapper Joshua 'RTKal' Holness and novelist Maeve Clarke.
The same team will also produce the closing ceremony on 8 August.
A cast of 1,200 is set to take part in the opening ceremony which will see the return of the Queen's Baton following its 300-day relay around the Commonwealth.
Executive producer Mr Knight CBE is joined on the team by:
- Production designer Misty Buckley, recently nominated for a BAFTA Award for Stormzy's performance at Glastonbury Festival
- Artistic director Iqbal Khan, a globally-renowned theatre director
- Novelist and short story writer Maeve Clarke, also from Birmingham, whose credits include Whispers in the Walls, an anthology of new Black and Asian voices
- Music director Joshua 'RTKal' Holness, a rapper who co-created a project offering music education and recording facilities to youths and underprivileged groups
- Bafta Award-winner Hamish Hamilton, who has directed and executive produced ceremonies, award shows and concerts worldwide
The team was brought together by the Games' chief creative officer Martin Green CBE, who led the Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies in London 2012.
Tickets go on sale for the opening ceremony from 8 September.
