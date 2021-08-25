Kitten found on CrossCountry train in Birmingham
- Published
A kitten avoided cat-astrophe after being found on a long distance train.
Staff discovered the feline on a CrossCountry service at Birmingham New Street station on Tuesday night.
Station staff cared for him through the night, Network Rail said, before taking him to St George's Veterinary Clinic in Wolverhampton.
Jess McLoughlin-Carroll, shift station manager, said they had "no idea" how the five-week-old feline had come to be on the train.
Because of the animal's size, she said, it was "unlikely" it had come aboard on its own.
"An animal so small wouldn't have survived long alone, especially in the dangerous environment of the railway," Ms McLoughlin-Carroll said.
"He's very young to have used up one of [his] nine lives already, but fortunately we got to him in time and he's now receiving the care he needs."
Although frightened by the rail journey the kitten is in good health, Network Rail added.
The Cats Protection charity will be contacted so the lost kitten can be rehomed, it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk