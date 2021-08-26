Further arrests after Birmingham Gay Village attack
Two men have been arrested after a couple were assaulted with bottles in a homophobic attack.
Rob and Patrick, aged in their 30s, were attacked outside the Missing Bar, Bromsgrove Street, in Birmingham's Gay Village on 15 August.
A 24-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery and wounding on Monday and have been bailed while investigations continue.
A third man, 31, handed himself in on Saturday and has also been bailed.
Homophobic abuse was shouted from a car and the pair were then assaulted with bottles at about 04:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.
The couple from Bicester, Oxfordshire, said they had been at a friend's housewarming party and had then decided to go out.
Patrick was knocked unconscious in the attack while his partner suffered several deep cuts. Both required hospital treatment for their injuries.
Det Insp Michelle Cordell said: "Everyone should feel safe and comfortable to be who they are, we will not tolerate people being targeted in this way.
"Less than two weeks after the Bromsgrove Street attack, we have now traced and apprehended three suspects and our investigation remains active."
