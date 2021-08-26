Man charged with murdering Digbeth clubber on night out
A man has been charged with the murder of a clubber after a night out in Birmingham.
Jason Bentley-Morrison, 25, was fatally injured in a fight on Oxford Street, Digbeth, at about 02:45 BST on Sunday.
He died later in hospital from a stab wound to his abdomen, a post-mortem examination revealed.
The accused - 30-year-old Zechelle Reid, of Pugh Road, Aston, Birmingham - is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Mr Bentley-Morrison's family said he was "irreplaceable" with "a heart as big as the ocean".
"Never has a man with so little time on this Earth affected so many hearts and minds as profoundly as him," they said in a tribute.
West Midlands Police said detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mr Bentley-Morrison's death and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
