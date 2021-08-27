BBC News

Tom Cruise's BMW stolen during Mission: Impossible filming

image sourceBritish Transport Police
image captionCruise posed for pictures with British Transport Police while filming at Grand Central in Birmingham

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's BMW was stolen while he was filming in Birmingham.

The actor has been in the city filming the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The Sun claimed the vehicle used by Cruise was taken from outside the Grand Hotel with thousands of pounds worth of goods inside.

A BMW X7 was stolen from Church Street on Tuesday and recovered a short time later, West Midlands Police said.

The vehicle was found in nearby Smethwick. CCTV is being examined and inquiries continue.

The Sun also claimed the vehicle had thousands of pounds of luggage inside when it was taken.

Parts of Grand Central shopping centre, above New Street Station in Birmingham was from Sunday to Wednesday to allow filming to go ahead.

image sourceGetty Images
image captionThe stolen vehicle was said to be a BMW X7

Many fans have spoken of their "excitement" at seeing the film icon, who visited Indian Restaurant Asha's and met officers from British Transport Police during his time in the city.

The officers shared the picture on social media adding: "I promise you, this isn't photoshopped."

image sourceLord Mayor of Birmingham
image captionBirmingham Lord Mayor Muhammad Afzal also got to meet the Mission: Impossible stars.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Muhammad Afzal, also had the opportunity to meet Cruise and his co-star Hayley Atwell

He said it had been a "fantastic visit and fascinating look behind the scenes".

"Can't wait to see the film when it's released," Mr Afzal added.

image sourcePA Media
image captionTom Cruise has been filming Mission: Impossible 7 at Grand Central in Birmingham

Earlier, Cruise caused a stir for one Warwickshire family when he landed his helicopter in their garden.

image sourceMaxine Thawley
image captionParts of Grand Central shopping centre have been closed for the filming

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

