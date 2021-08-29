Dudley crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while crossing road
- Published
A man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Dudley.
The 50-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, West Midlands Police said.
A 44-year-old man who was driving a black Mercedes estate car stopped at the scene and was helping officers with their investigation.
The force is appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
PC Chris Ridge said: "This is a real tragedy, a man simply crossing a road near his home has been hit by a vehicle and lost his life. My thoughts are with his family and friends."
"If anyone saw what happened or saw a black Mercedes driving along Thorns Road beforehand then I would ask them to get in touch," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk