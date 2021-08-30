Man dies after assault on Birmingham night out
A man who was critically ill in hospital after he was assaulted on a night out in Birmingham city centre has died.
West Midlands Police is now treating it as a murder investigation after the 50-year-old was injured in Brindley Place at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said he was involved in "disorder" and had been struck with an object.
He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead later on Sunday.
A police cordon remained at the scene as forensic examinations were carried out.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley, said: "We are supporting the relatives of the man at this difficult time.
"We are carrying out a robust investigation to find who is responsible and ensure they are brought to justice."
Police previously said the man had suffered a fractured skull and facial injuries.
The force added it was keen to speak to people in the area at the time and who may have filmed the disorder on their phones.
